DMV Makes Real ID Application Easier

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Since May 2020, a waiver allows 16 and 17-year-olds to skip the road test requirement in Wisconsin. Instead of actually getting behind the wheel to get their license, parents of the teens can go online and choose to waive the road test for their child. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation started this pilot program during the pandemic. Officials with the Department of Motor Vehicles said teenagers are required to hold a drivers permit for at least six months, required to complete approved driver education courses with third-party schools or with their high school, and have to log at least 30 hours of driving with their parent or sponsor in a variety of conditions. Then the teenagers can receive a probationary driver’s license online, where distractions are limited in the car by requiring them to only have one person in the vehicle that’s not related to them, and then there are limited hours that they can operate the vehicle.