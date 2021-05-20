DMV Makes Real ID Application Easier

newsbreak-logo
Sacramento, CA–Californians applying for a Real ID from the DMV now have one less document to provide during the application process. Following an update to federal rules, the DMV no longer requires applicants to provide a Social Security card or W-2 to prove they have a Social Security number. Starting today, Californians can now simply provide their Social Security number.

