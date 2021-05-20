newsbreak-logo
Four Android Bugs Being Exploited in the Wild

By Lisa Vaas
threatpost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Google quietly slipped updates into its May 3 Android security bulletin for bugs that its Project Zero group has confirmed are zero-days. Google updated its May 3 Android security bulletin on Wednesday to say that there are “indications” that four of the 50 vulnerabilities “may be under limited, targeted exploitation.” That was mostly confirmed by Maddie Stone, a member of Google’s Project Zero exploit research group, who clarified on Twitter that the “4 vulns were exploited in-the-wild” as zero-days.

