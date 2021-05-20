LA 27 Road Closure at Railroad Crossing Near US 90 in Sulphur to be Rescheduled
LA 27 Road Closure at Railroad Crossing Near US 90 in Sulphur May 21. UPDATE: This closure has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that LA 27 (Beglis Parkway) at the railroad crossing between Keith Street and US 90 in Sulphur will be closed on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 5 p.m. to Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 5 p.m.calcasieu.info