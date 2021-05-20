The Gig Economy Creates Novel Data-Security Risks
Enterprises are embracing on-demand freelance help – but the practice, while growing, opens up entirely new avenues of cyber-risk. As businesses strive to move faster and faster, many are adopting a “just-in-time” strategy of spinning up human resources on demand – a phenomenon known as the gig economy, familiar to most via Uber, Instacart or DoorDash. But it’s a concept that enterprises are embracing too – inadvertently creating a brand-new insider-threat attack vector that can have dire consequences for data security.threatpost.com