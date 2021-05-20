The Gig Economy Creates Novel Data-Security Risks

The latest data on the national economy reflect the much anticipated recovery from the sharp contraction caused last year by the coronavirus pandemic. Gross Domestic Product was up substantially in the first quarter of this year and personal income rose sharply in March. We should celebrate that the unemployment rate has been cut by more than half from its pandemic peak, despite the fact that it has hardly moved since January 2021 when it was 6.2%. Finally, the Dow Jones set a new record. Yet, even as so many indicators point to robust growth this year, some have sounded the inflation alarm and expressed concerns over recent increases in interest rates. What does the U.S. macroeconomic picture tell us about the outlook for the Inland Empire economy in the coming months?