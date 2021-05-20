newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Consulate of Mexico in Little Rock focuses on vaccine outreach in their community

Posted by 
THV11
THV11
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several health officials have stressed that we are now at the point of our vaccine rollout that we need to meet people where they are, especially in minority communities. Regularly the Arkansas Department of Health meets with different minority groups to discuss how they can do...

www.thv11.com
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Little Rock, AR
Vaccines
Local
Arkansas Vaccines
Little Rock, AR
COVID-19 Vaccines
Little Rock, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Vaccinations#Health Department#Community Health#Community Groups#The Department Of Health#The Health Department#Hispanic#St Baptist Church#Johnson Johnson#Deputy Consul#Health Officials#Minority Communities#Minority Groups#Ark#Testing#People#Covid 19 Cases#March#Gap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

Other days

• On being arraigned yesterday before C.S. Commissioner O.D. Longstreth on a charge of selling 15 vials of morphine to a federal agent, Armon Phillips of Pine Bluff and J.W. Mullinex of Memphis declared the vials contained nothing more than chalk magnesia. They were held on $500 bond, pending an analysis of the contents of the bottles, but when Mullinex secured his release on bond, he was arrested immediately by Deputy Sheriff Don Chenault on a state charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

State new-case count up 95; deaths rise 1

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 95 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday afternoon. It was the same number of new cases that were reported the previous Sunday, and more than twice as many new cases as were reported four weeks ago. However, Sunday's new-case numbers were drawn from about 4,953 tests, almost three times as many tests as were reported on May 9, and almost twice as many tests as were reported on April 18.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Coomer, Harvey Head Shunnarah Office in Little Rock (Movers & Shakers)

Chancie Coomer and Chelsea Harvey will lead Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys PC’s new office in Little Rock. Coomer joined the firm in 2020, and her areas of practice include personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, 18-wheeler accidents, commercial vehicle accidents and workers’ compensation claims. Harvey, who also joined the firm in...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Just Go

Richest and Poorest Cities: Arkansas. Where Are Your Good Spots?

Arkansas is a state in the southern portion of the United States, nestled along the Mississippi River. The Arkansas economy has long been tied to the land's natural resources, but these ties have severed over time due to the globalization of the economy and a changing market. Agriculture, once a hallmark of the Arkansas economy, declined steadily over time, and new things took their place. Since World War II's conclusion, manufacturing and service industries have become more significant within the economy.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Encore Ready for Show-Me State Time

In addition to several Texas markets, Little Rock’s Encore Bank is wading into southwest Missouri. The $834 million-asset lender likes a location in Suite 500 of the new Independence Marketplace project at 3720 S. Weller Ave. for its Springfield office. Two other Arkansas-headquartered lenders are among a roster of 28...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Notable Arkansans

He was born in 1892 in rural Scott County, near Waldron, and attended local public schools. When he graduated from high school, he enrolled in a business college in Fort Smith. To help pay his tuition and living expenses — and to enjoy free meals — he got a job in the dining room of a local hotel. He found he liked working in the hotel business, so when he finished school, he took a job with the Eastman Hotel in Hot Springs. There, he gained valuable experience tending to the expectations of affluent travelers who were used to the services enjoyed in the leading spas of Europe. He then moved on to employment as a clerk at what was then arguably the most exclusive hotel in Canada — the Queen's Royal Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario — and enhanced his education about fine hotel amenities.
Little Rock, ARharrisondaily.com

Inspector who failed to catch interstate bridge crack fired

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span's closure has been fired, Arkansas …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Businesses lament lack of staffers

Some customers just want their suits dry cleaned. Others want to treat themselves with pressed bedsheets. The problem for one Little Rock dry cleaner is that a short staff means it struggles to meet demand. "People are getting mad because employees only work Monday, Wednesday, Friday," said Patty Enderlin, manager...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

The Business of Life

Certainty — what we wouldn’t give for it in so many aspects of business and leadership. Still, absolute certainty is largely elusive, so we do our best to mitigate risks, chart trends, analyze data, consult experts, assemble teams, strategize, listen to our gut and sometimes cross our fingers. Even in...
Arkansas Stateharrisondaily.com

GOP county judge running for Arkansas lieutenant governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Washington County Judge Joseph Wood on Monday said he's seeking the Republican nomination for Arkansas lieutenant governor next year in what's becoming an increasingly …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Little Rock, ARuams.edu

UAMS to Offer Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Program

May 17, 2021 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Mindfulness Program is offering the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) Program online starting June 3. Participants learn mindfulness techniques that foster positivity, inner strength and peace, while providing useful skills for navigating difficulty, stress, illness and pain. The program...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Central Arkansas lawmen part of federal team

Central Arkansas law enforcement agencies in many circumstances must collaborate to fight violent crime in the area. The "GET ROCK" task force, or the Gang Enforcement Task Force, has the job of fighting violent crime in Central Arkansas, including Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Pulaski County and other areas. According to...
Little Rock, ARKait 8

WATCH: ArDOT addresses I-40 bridge closure, repairs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly a week after crews discovered a “significant crack” that shut down the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River, Arkansas highway officials will discuss what’s next. The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday, May 17, in Little...