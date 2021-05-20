newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, MS

Woman injured in south Lee County shooting

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFdYa_0a6E3Hs900

TUPELO • A Thursday afternoon shooting in a southwest Lee County residence sent a woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting at a residence on County Road 51 just after 2 p.m. on May 20. Responding officers found one victim suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment for what was described as a non-life-threatening injury.

Officials said a person of interest was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released as it comes available.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
4K+
Followers
345
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Government
Tupelo, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
Lee County, MS
Government
County
Lee County, MS
Lee County, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lee#County Road#Victim Of Shooting#County Sheriff#Medical#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Tupelo, MSwtva.com

Car stolen in Tupelo armed robbery found abandoned in Clay County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police continue to investigate an armed robbery that happened Saturday at an apartment building in west Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded that afternoon to a reported armed robbery at the apartments on Chesterville Road. Investigators were told the robber used a Nissan...
Tupelo, MSwcbi.com

Tupelo Police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery

An adult and child are safe after being held at gunpoint and robbed. Tupelo Police were dispatched to the Chesterville Road Apartments around 5 p.m. Sunday night for an armed robbery. The adult victim stated that a Black Nissan Altima blocked the victim and their child into a parking spot...
Tupelo, MSPosted by
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo car stolen at gunpoint

TUPELO - Police are searching for the two men who stole a sports car in west Tupelo Sunday evening,. Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officers responded to 5697 Chesterville Road Apartments around 5 p.m. May 16 in reference to an armed robbery. The female victim said a black Nissan Altima blocked her into a parking spot outside her apartment.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Lawsuit filed against Mississippi daycare where infant reportedly died after ’18-minute struggle’ to breathe

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Oxford on Friday against the former Mother Goose Daycare in regards to the death of an infant in its care last year. The lawsuit was filed with the Lafayette County Circuit Court on behalf of Joe and Jenna Hastings and seeks unspecified punitive damages in the wrongful death of their nine week-old daughter, Brynlee Renae Hastings. The complaint states the infant was left “neglected and untouched” for approximately 35 minutes while swaddled, face-down on the floor of the infant room of Mother Goose daycare on Nov. 17, 2020.
Mississippi StateWAPT

Mississippi veterans protest closing of VA Hospital dialysis center

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi veterans are protesting the closing of the dialysis center at the VA Hospital in Jackson. The dialysis center at the GV Sonny Montgomery Medical Center closed May 15 because of aging infrastructure and the requirement to provide high-quality care for patients. Some veterans said they are...
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vaccination site could move from Landers Center inside to storm shelter in Southaven

The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven. DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
Mississippi StateWDAM-TV

MSDH: Less than 320 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported just more than 300 new daily COVID-19 cases across the state over the three-day weekend. MSDH reported 316 additional cases and three new deaths Monday statewide for the May 14-May 16 weekend period. The three deaths occurred between April...
Lee County, MSleecountycourier.net

Abused 4-year-old rescued from mom

On May 5, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at a residence on County Road 231 in Guntown regarding a possible burglary in progress. The homeowner arrived at their residence to find an unknown vehicle in the driveway and an adult female on the balcony of the residence. The homeowner also saw a small child with the woman and did not know either of them.
Lee County, MSwtva.com

Road work on HWY 45 almost complete

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Motorists driving along Highway 45 in Lee County have seen ongoing road work for many months. Project engineer Will Davis said crews have been working on a 23-mile stretch. When will the project be completed?. WTVA reporter Chelsea Brown spoke with Davis on Friday about the...
Tupelo, MSwtva.com

Tupelo PD identifies Monday's shooting suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided suspect information about Monday's shooting outside a bank in Tupelo. The incident happened at noon at the Renasant Bank on South Veterans Boulevard. On Monday police said someone reportedly fired a shot in the parking lot. Police reported no injuries. - No injuries in...
Tupelo, MSwcbi.com

Future Police Officers Train To Handle Domestic Violence Calls

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Domestic violence calls are among the most dangerous for police. An incident can turn violent or deadly in a matter of seconds, and police must be prepared to handle any situation. That’s what future police officers are learning about this week at the North Mississippi Law...
Tupelo, MSPosted by
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Shot fired outside bank, two detained

TUPELO • Tupelo police detained two people after an East Tupelo altercation outside a bank escalated to gunfire, Monday around noon. Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officers responded to the Renasant Bank branch at 164 South Veterans Boulevard, where a dispute was reported in the parking lot.
Tupelo, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

112 Tchula Trail, Tupelo, Mississippi 38804

Wanting to live on a lake? You will not want to miss this cute 4/2 at Lake Piomingo, on the water! Offers wrap-around porch, open eating and living areas, metal roof, central heat & air and so much more! 5 year old roof. Home Warranty provided. All info subject to verification.
Tupelo, MSwtva.com

Fallen law enforcement officers honored in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Fallen law enforcement officers from Northeast Mississippi were honored tonight during the Northeast Mississippi Law Enforcement Memorial Service. “I think it's very special. We're all a member of a club that we didn't want to be a member of. We weren't given a choice," said Debi Pearson, mother of fallen officer Dylan Pickle.