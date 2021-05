This is a speech given by Hope Adelson at her bat mitzvah at the Congregation of Reform Judaism. At school, before we start our lesson, my class usually talks and jokes a bit. It's a way of getting our brains prepared to do work. I only recently have gone back to school in person. One day, reality was still sinking in. Instead of just clicking a join-conference button, I had to actually walk from class to class, wake up earlier, and experience human contact. I was doing the same thing I always did: I sat down, got out my notebook, but ... that day ... I heard a new joke, one that wasn't funny: A joke about Hitler, followed by one about Nazis, followed by laughs. Actual laughs. I was trying to process what I was hearing, and how everyone was reacting. I knew people made disgusting jokes like this, but I personally had never heard one. I saw screenshots and comments virtually, but I had never experienced hearing one live.