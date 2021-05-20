400-year-old English coin leads researchers to early settlement in Maryland
The discovery of a nearly 400-year-old coin led archaeologists to an even larger discovery: the location of one the earliest European settlements in North America. The silver coin, a schilling featuring the profile of King Charles I on one side and an image of a castle gate on the other, was minted in London in 1634, according to Travis Parno, the director of research and collections at the Historic St. Mary’s City museum.www.nydailynews.com