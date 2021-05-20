newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Nancy Pelosi Uses Honor System After Saying ‘Honor System’ Does Not Prove ‘Someone Is Vaccinated’

By Wendell Husebø
Big Hollywood
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) used the “honor system” hours after suggesting the honor system is not sufficient proof “someone is vaccinated.”. In the video shared by Barstool News Network, Pelosi is shown maskless, breathing on people in close quarters. While explaining earlier in the day the dangers of being...

