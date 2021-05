According to media reports, Harry Kane has told the Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy, that he wants to leave the club. Harry Kane has been a loyal servant of the club for more than six years now, coming through the Spurs Academy. He was signed into the youth team from Leicester City for a meager price, and has been a bargain. With Kane set to leave the club, we look at the five strikers Spurs can look to replace with.