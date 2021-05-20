Ex-Las Vegas mayor convicted on public corruption charges

newsbreak-logo
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A former northern New Mexico mayor was convicted Thursday on two felony counts of public corruption. A sentencing date hasn't been set for ex-Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron. She faces up to 18 months in prison on each of the counts. Gurule-Giron was accused of...

