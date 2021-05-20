newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India Covid: Dying mother's final message

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDimple Arora was a 34 year-old-dentist with everything to live for when she died of Covid-19. Her husband Ravish told the BBC's Orla Guerin that his wife's death should be a warning to the UK. More than 250,000 people have died of Covid-19 in India so far, according to official...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Message#Husband#Uk#Official Figures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
BBC
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthUS News and World Report

India’s COVID Crisis Pushes up the Cost of Living – and Dying

SATARA/LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) - Ashok Khondare, a 39-year-old vegetable seller in the western Indian city of Pune, had already borrowed money to pay for his sister's treatment when she died in a private hospital two weeks after contacting COVID-19. While trying to overcome the tragedy, he also had to deal...
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

In COVID-hit India, a 26-year-old doctor decides who lives and who dies

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Rohan Aggarwal is 26 years old. He doesn’t even complete his medical training until next year. And yet, at one of the best hospitals in India, he is the doctor who must decide who will live and who will die when patients come to him gasping for breath, their family members begging for mercy.
Public HealthThe Daily Star

Bodies float down Ganges as nearly 4,000 more die of COVID in India

Scores of bodies are washing up on the banks of the Ganges as Indians fail to keep pace with the deaths and cremations of around 4,000 people a day from the novel coronavirus. India currently accounts for one in three of the reported deaths from coronavirus around the world, according to a Reuters tally, and its health system is overwhelmed, despite donations of oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment from around the world.
NFLMarconews.com

Chinese rocket landing, India COVID-19 surge, Mother's Day: 5 things to know this weekend

Portion of Chinese rocket expected to reenter Earth's atmosphere. Heads up! No, literally: a piece of a large Chinese rocket is expected to hit Earth sometime Saturday. But we don't know where the piece is going to land or how big it will be. Where it will hit "cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry," the Pentagon said in a statement this week. It's roughly 100 feet long and and would be among the biggest pieces of space debris to fall to Earth. Usually, discarded core rockets plunge to the sea soon after liftoff and don’t go into orbit like this one did. The U.S. has no plans to shoot down the rocket. It should be noted the Chinese government told the world Friday that the rocket will mostly burn up on reentry, posing little threat to people and property on the ground. "The probability of this process causing harm on the ground is extremely low," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Student tells of 'heartbreaking' calls to family in India

A student has told of making "heartbreaking" calls to his mother in India and hearing of friends succumbing to Covid in the country's latest surge. Ansh Sachdeva said nine relatives in Delhi had caught the virus and his grandfather had died. The 23-year-old said: "Every time I call, someone we...
Celebritiestucsonpost.com

Hansal Mehta dedicates Mother's Day post to India

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): While the whole world is celebrating the spirit of motherhood by posting special pictures and video messages on the occasion of Mother's Day; filmmaker Hansal Mehta penned down a thought-provoking note dedicated to his motherland India on social media. The National award-winning director took...
Public HealthPosted by
TheWeek

New Jersey infectious disease expert dies in India of COVID-19

Dr. Rajendra Kapila, an infectious disease expert and professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, died of COVID-19 last month while in India. ABC News reports. India is the world's biggest COVID-19 hotspot, and Kapila went to the country to help care for relatives, his ex-wife, Dr. Bina Kapila, told WABC. She said he only planned on staying in India for a short period of time.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

India Assoc. of SE Texas responding to India's second COVID wave

The India Association of Southeast Texas is reaching out to area residents to take part in its India COVID-19 relief fund. According to the association, the country has seen a much steeper second wave averaging some 350,000 new cases and about 4,000 deaths as a result of the virus each day.
Public HealthNew York Post

Indian actor dies from COVID-19 after begging for help in video

Rahul Vohra, an Indian actor and vlogger whose comedic Facebook and YouTube clips received tens of millions of views, has died from COVID-19 complications after posting a video critiquing India’s medical care. He was 35. “This [oxygen] is extremely valuable right now,” Vohra said in a video he recorded ahead...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily News

Indian actor and blogger Rahul Vohra dies from COVID — blames hospital before dying

For the last week, thousands in India have died due to complications from COVID-19 as an unprecedented second wave ravages the sub-continent. Popular Indian actor and blogger Rahul Vohra is among the many victims as his wife announced on Monday that he died at an Indian hospital from coronavirus. “Everyone knows that my Rahul is gone but no one knows how he went,” Rahul’s wife Tiwari Vohra ...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

American doctor dies after travelling to India to help with Covid

A decorated American doctor has died of Covid-19 after travelling to India to care for family members, his university has confirmed.Dr Rajendra Kapila, 81, was an infectious disease expert at New Jersey’s Rutgers University. He died in a Delhi hospital on 28 April after several weeks of treatment for Covid-related complications.Kapila’s widow Dr Deepti Saxena-Kapila, herself a scientist working on the pandemic, told the Hindustan Times newspaper the couple travelled together to India in the last week of March.“For the last one year I have been working at a Covid-19 lab in New Jersey and had ensured a safe...
CoronavirusMonroe Evening News

India’s deadly surge hits home/Monroe woman: In India, hope is dying, truth is dying, millions of innocent people are dying

Gautam always kept a small, thin comb in his pocket for his then 1 ½-year-old daughter whose sparse hair he liked to comb quite often. He did that by making a neat little part on the right side and then combing most of the hair on the left. He ended the grand ritual by tucking the piece behind her ear, dividing the rest on the other side, and a kiss on the forehead. He did this five or six times a day or more if it was a weekend.