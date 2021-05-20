Demi Lovato felt 'suppressed' before coming out as queer, plus more news

Demi Lovato talks discovering their queerness after feeling 'suppressed'. Earlier this week, Demi Lovato came out as non-binary on the pop star's "4D with Demi Lovato" podcast, explaining "this best represents the gender fluidity I feel," and announcing they will use they/them pronouns going forward. Demi shares more about their journey to self-understanding in a clip from Bring Change To Mind's upcoming "A Conversation Starter" streaming event. "I had suppressed so much of myself over the years," the 28-year-old tells Glenn Close and Anderson Cooper in a clip from the chat, published by People. "Growing up in the South and being raised Christian, I had these beliefs I had been told. When I came out to L.A., I knew I was queer. But, I think that a part of my freedom is acknowledging the queer part of myself," they continue. "Because for so many years I shoved it down and I tried to fit it into a mold of what I thought society wanted from me. And so much freedom in my life today has come from just me living my authentic truth." Demi also shares how her struggles with food and body image have affected their self image over the years. "My eating disorder taught me to make myself smaller. So that I could please the rest of the world," they explain. "And, I realized that I have a loud voice and I'm a performer and me living my truth in front of the world is what's going to make me thrive and happy and so that's what I do. It is a thin line …" Though Demi knows they could "go could go back to that life very quickly," they tell Glenn and Anderson, "I don't want to so I live the loudest, fullest life that I can today. And it's much more colorful in my house because of it!" The Bring Change To Mind virtual event airs May 23.