High school students pen anti-violence pledge now being recited across Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of men stood on the steps of Columbus City Hall Thursday afternoon reciting an anti-violence pledge written to stop "Black-on-Black" crime. "We want to be in front of this, in the lead of this," said Charles Jefferson, with Men of Standard, a mentoring program operated by the African American Male Wellness Agency, that's funded by a My Brother's Keeper grant and Franklin County Department of Jobs and Services.www.abc6onyourside.com