How To Develop Ethical Leadership Online Training That Has An Impact. They often say that ethical leaders are born, not bred. Your culture and upbringing will determine whether or not you act ethically. As such, your leadership selection process will, undoubtedly, weed out those who demonstrate unethical behavior. In fact, they probably never made it past the interview stage to join the company. That being said, it is always possible for people to sway and make poor decisions under pressure. For this reason, training leaders on the ethical standards your organization demands is a business-critical task. Choosing to do this training online delivers the benefits of testing decision-making skills in a safe space. So, is your ethical leadership online training up to scratch?