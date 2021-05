We may be a few days late on this one, but it's never too late to go through an entire box of tissues as you bawl your eyes out over a heartwarming sports moment. On Saturday night, legendary NHL goaltender Ryan Miller called it a career in Minnesota following a tough 4-3 loss in overtime. He finished with 796 games played and 391 wins, the most ever for an American-born goalie. He spent the bulk of his career in Buffalo (11 seasons), then made stops in St. Louis, Vancouver and Anaheim. Most famously, though, he was between the pipes for the United States at the 2010 Olympics, where Team USA took home silver.