What an All-Time NBA Starting Lineup Would Look Like

There have been nearly 5,000 different NBA players who have suited up for at least one game since the league was first formed in 1946 and we’ve obviously seen incredible talent at each and every position. So what we’ve decided to do here today is take the best of the best at each position to create an all-time starting five. Some choices were easier than others and it was extremely difficult to put players such as Kobe Bryant and Larry Bird on the bench (yes, we’ve got backups as well). Even 11-time champion Bill Russell couldn’t crack the starting five.