newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Ultimate Eggplant Varieties Guide

By Cara Geertsema
Posted by 
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Most of us think of eggplant as a large, dark purple, and oblong shaped vegetable that's always available. It's the perfect vegetable to be used for grilling, roasting, or baking with its slightly bitter taste that turns sweeter as it cooks. Well, it turns that there are a good amount of eggplant varieties other than the basic purple one we're used to.

www.wideopeneats.com
Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eggplants#Vitamins#Grilling#Food Drink#Heirloom Varieties#Vegetable Flavor#Tomato Sauce#Black Tomato#Globe View#American#Instagram A#Japanese#Chinese#Asian#Indian View#Chefmichaelv#Thai View#Eggplant Varieties#Eggplant Slices#Italian Eggplant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Thailand
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksadvancedmixology.com

10 Best Wine Presses For Delicious Homemade Wine In 2021: Reviews & Buying Guide

There are many ways to make wine at home. You can use the best wine concentrates or the best wine making kits if you want to save time. However, many winemakers would agree that wine made from fresh fruit juice yields better results. If you prefer the latter, you’ll need a wine press to separate the skins and seeds from the juice.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Duck Dynasty's Uncle Si Shows How to Make the Perfect Iced Tea

Even if you aren't a duck hunter, you can't help but be infatuated with the Duck Dynasty clan, especially Uncle Si Robertson, who is the younger brother of Phil Robertson. Known for his jokes, wild antics, and love for tea (not sweet tea!), the Vietnam Vet became an instant star on the reality show that followed the Robertson family and their Duck calls business. And while Duck Dynasty might not be making new episodes, it doesn't stop Uncle Si from making his famous iced tea.
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

Ultimate Guide to Grilling

There’s nothing more quintessential to summer cooking than firing up the grill. When done right, this top technique results in easy dinners that can be on the table in minutes, with minimal cleanup — ideal for busy weeknights. The almighty grill can also turn out show-stopping main dishes for holidays (4th of July, anyone?) and special occasions, all while keeping your oven off and your house cool. And once you perfect how to grill, it’s easy to rely on for serving up everything from pizza and chicken to salads and even desserts.
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

The Ultimate Beginner's Guide to Going Vegetarian

If you're thinking of adopting a vegetarian lifestyle or are maybe just curious about vegan cooking, choosing to incorporate more plant-based meals into your diet has a slew of benefits for you and the planet. Making the shift towards plant-based eating is easier today now more than ever, namely because over 16 million Americans consider themselves vegetarian.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Giada De Laurentiis Salad Recipe Is Perfect For Strawberry Lovers

It's strawberry season! While they're tasty dried or frozen, nothing beats a fresh strawberry, picked at the height of ripeness. Almost certainly, strawberries will dominate local farmers markets as they open for the spring and summer season. Fresh strawberries taste fab in berry smoothies, sliced thin over shortcake, or diced and sprinkled over fresh oatmeal. And while they're delicious in desserts and other sweet dishes, there's something really special about mixing the sugary taste of strawberries with the umami flavors of a fresh salad.
RecipesBon Appétit

80 Summer Salad Recipes With Fresh, Bright Seasonal Ingredients

SPF? Check. Gingham picnic blanket? Check. Extensive list of the best summer salads? Check! Check! As the days get longer, our standards for summer salad recipes are only getting higher, and we’re not settling for anything less than mouthwatering arrangements of the season’s freshest produce. Unhusk your corn, gather your ripest stone fruit, and casually throw together this Corn and Peach Chaat recipe. No pits? No problem. All you need are a few of your coolest cucumbers to feast upon this bright Smashed Cucumber Salad. These salads are best served outside, across a red and white picnic blanket, and even in a Tupperware on your WFH desk. Because even you, yes you—working away through your lunch break—deserve the best summer salad recipes at your fingertips. And salad haters (we know you’re out there), your biases won’t stand a chance here. See this drool-worthy plate of tomatoes, prosciutto, and figs? Yep, that’s a summer salad too.
Food & DrinksPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Why Beans Are the Best Vegan Cream Substitute in Homemade Soups

Creamy soups are the classic comfort food — there's just something soothing about the smooth, velvety texture that's so easy to slurp from a spoon. While creamy soups serve up satisfaction as far as flavor, they don't offer a lot in the nutritional department. That's because they owe their characteristic consistency to heavy cream, which is crammed with calories and saturated fat.
RecipesHouston Chronicle

Grill guru Steven Raichlen's new cookbook promotes joys of plant-based barbecue

The plant-based-food movement is gaining ground, even among the staunchest meat-eaters — the barbecue community and grilling aficionados. Cookbook author and grilling guru Steven Raichlen makes that point with his new cookbook, “How to Grill Vegetables: The New Bible for Barbecuing Vegetables Over Live Fire,” a solid case for bringing more vegetables into the fire- and smoke-stoked realm of the backyard grill.
Recipesliveeatlearn.com

Filipino Eggplant Omelet (Tortang Talong)

This weekend, enjoy something different with a Filipino Eggplant Omelet (or Tortang Talong) for brunch! This delicious omelet is made with only 5 ingredients and is ready in under 30 minutes!. What better way to highlight the Filipino eggplant variety than by using it in the most popular Philippines-inspired eggplant...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Simple Pulled Chicken Recipe Gives You A World Of Tasty Options

We're not lying when we say this scrumptious pulled chicken recipe is one of the easiest that you will ever make. To be honest, it may very well be the tastiest, too. Chicken is such a versatile meat that pairs well with almost everything, from rice, to pasta, to roasted veggies, to polenta ... and beyond. You can serve it solo, make tacos or even a fresh chicken salad out of it.
Drinkscraftbrewingbusiness.com

Tips for adding fruit purees to your next beer

Fruited beers may not have centuries’ worth of tradition behind them, but they’re one of the most popular trends in craft brewing today. The rise of fruit purees, in particular, has made rich flavors not only possible but easy, and the possibilities for experimentation are more abundant than ever. Let’s explore how you can add fruit puree to your beer, and a few ways to incorporate them into different styles. With a few tips and tricks, you can create a brew that’s both delicious and totally unique!
Recipesveryveganval.com

Baked Eggplant Parm Vegan Sandwich

The soft, savory goodness of eggplant is matched with the brightness of tomatoes in this baked eggplant parm sub, and accompanied by some fresh basil, a cheesy, miso and cashew sauce, and a crispy topping made with deep fried onions and instant ramen noodles. It’s a fun and playful (and vegan) take on a baked eggplant parm sandwich! With all the classic eggplant parm flavors, and all the great eggplant parm textures, but shaken up in a fun new way.
Recipesliveeatlearn.com

Thai Green Curry with Eggplant (Vegan!)

Prep: Cut eggplant into bite-sized chunks, leaving the skin on. Cut bell pepper into slices. Trim tough ends off the snow peas. If serving with rice, start your rice now. Saute: Heat 1 Tbsp oil in a large saute pan or wok over medium heat, then add eggplant. Cook until slightly soft and brown on the edges, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add bell pepper and snow peas, continuing to cook until veggies are brightly colored, about 3 more minutes. Remove all veggies from the pan and cover to keep warm.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

How to Order Vegan at Taco Bell: The Ultimate Guide

Taco Bell has many appeals—it’s fast, there’s a drive-thru, the food is consistent, and with over 7,000 Taco Bell locations in the US alone, there’s always one nearby. In July 2020, the chain caused an uproar by removing its beloved potatoes—in addition to other items—to make way for new plant-based options in the then-undetermined future. After more than a six-month hiatus, the brand reintroduced this starchy staple as a precursor to more vegan options to come (hint, there’s a partnership with Beyond Meat in the works). The next time you roll through the Taco Bell drive-thru, reference this vegan guide before you place your order.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

The Secret to Southern Biscuits: Buttermilk Powder

If you've ever tried your hand at true southern biscuits, you might have looked up a recipe and seen an ingredient you've never used before: buttermilk powder. Essentially a cousin to the liquid buttermilk you're likely more used to, powdered buttermilk can be just as good -- if not better! -- for certain baking purposes.
Fitnesssarahscoop.com

Ultimate Weight Watchers Restaurant Guide: Green Points

Eating right, tracking points, and keeping focus on your Weight Watchers green plan goals can be difficult. With so many delicious foods and drinks to try, we want you to stay motivated while still eating at all of your favorite restaurants. Sometimes the hardest part tracking your points is deciding...
RecipesPosted by
FanSided

Most delicious pancake recipes that will get wows at the table

Move over plain flapjacks, these delicious pancake recipes will get rave reviews from everyone around the table. From a special occasion to a Sunday brunch, pancakes are always a tasty choice. Ready to get flipping?. While cooks can debate the secret to the fluffiest pancake or the perfect thickness of...
Recipesservingdumplings.com

Eggplant Tomato Pasta with Bacon

A straightforward pasta dish with sautéed eggplant, smoked bacon and tomato sauce. Topped with halloumi breadcrumbs to wow it up. It might seem trivial, but don’t skip them, they add a crunchy texture and transform this weeknight meal into a real treat. So grab your knife, this pasta is dead-simple and can be thrown together in about 40 minutes.