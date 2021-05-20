The Ultimate Eggplant Varieties Guide

SPF? Check. Gingham picnic blanket? Check. Extensive list of the best summer salads? Check! Check! As the days get longer, our standards for summer salad recipes are only getting higher, and we’re not settling for anything less than mouthwatering arrangements of the season’s freshest produce. Unhusk your corn, gather your ripest stone fruit, and casually throw together this Corn and Peach Chaat recipe. No pits? No problem. All you need are a few of your coolest cucumbers to feast upon this bright Smashed Cucumber Salad. These salads are best served outside, across a red and white picnic blanket, and even in a Tupperware on your WFH desk. Because even you, yes you—working away through your lunch break—deserve the best summer salad recipes at your fingertips. And salad haters (we know you’re out there), your biases won’t stand a chance here. See this drool-worthy plate of tomatoes, prosciutto, and figs? Yep, that’s a summer salad too.