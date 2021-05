It’s true: The month of May is all about South Pacific swell. Over the past weeks, the basin churned out respectable to even solid surf for many regions. The biggest of those swells is currently hammering Mexico and Central America, but what about California? Good-sized, but selective south swell fills and peaks into the weekend for SoCal. Variable wind and conditions should offer a handful of windows depending the location. Meanwhile, lighter wind is expected north of Point Conception as NW swell mix trends down all weekend. Hawaii remains fairly slow through the weekend but more swell is on the horizon for next week. Check out the Best Bets below to see what days and/or windows to target: