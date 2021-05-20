50 Jackson County Families Apply for “Do-Over” Supplemental School Year Program

The teachers, administration, staff, and students at the JCHS are looking forward to prom and graduation this year. These landmark moments in the lives of these young adults were altered or cancelled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Prom 2020 was completely cancelled. The JCHS administration salvaged 2020 Graduation as best as possible by orchestrating a county-wide parade for the graduating seniors. Reflecting the journey of these students as they made their way through the school system to the moment of graduation the parade began at each of the three elementary schools. The seniors started their parade at the elementary school they attended, made its way past the Jackson County Middle School, and ended at the high school. The high school staff handed out the diplomas and the students never exited the vehicle.