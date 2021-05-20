newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, KY

50 Jackson County Families Apply for “Do-Over” Supplemental School Year Program

By Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
nolangroupmedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 50 Jackson County Public School families are asking under a new law that their children be allowed to repeat the 2020-2021 school year upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new law approved in March by the Kentucky General Assembly allows students currently enrolled in grades K-12 to use...

www.nolangroupmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
County
Jackson County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#School Districts#High School#Fifth Year#School Education#State Schools#Elementary Education#Education And Schools#Senate#Jchs#Boe#School Year#Middle School#Students#Grades#Retention#Legislation#Professionals#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Jackson County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

KYTC Presents Annual Resurfacing Program Priorities to Fiscal Court

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet representative David Hoffman presented the cabinet’s annual resurfacing program (RS) priorities to the fiscal court on Monday. The total expected allotment to Jackson County to resurface roads this year was estimated to be $1,566,573. The transportation cabinet allocated funds based on categories of priority. As the number 1 priority $458, 100 was allocated tom the county as RS Maintenance Funds. These funds may be used at the discretion of the county based on county priorities. The KYTC identified $2,584 for County Judge Administrative Costs as the second level priority.
Jackson County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

JCHS Gears Up for 2021 Prom and Graduation

The teachers, administration, staff, and students at the JCHS are looking forward to prom and graduation this year. These landmark moments in the lives of these young adults were altered or cancelled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Prom 2020 was completely cancelled. The JCHS administration salvaged 2020 Graduation as best as possible by orchestrating a county-wide parade for the graduating seniors. Reflecting the journey of these students as they made their way through the school system to the moment of graduation the parade began at each of the three elementary schools. The seniors started their parade at the elementary school they attended, made its way past the Jackson County Middle School, and ended at the high school. The high school staff handed out the diplomas and the students never exited the vehicle.