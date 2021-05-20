Luke Glendening would ‘love’ to remain with Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Glendening is no stranger to seeing his name come up as a possibility to don a different jersey than the one he’s worn his entire NHL career. After all, he’s been the subject of trade rumors and speculation for the past several seasons, and perhaps none more so than this most recent NHL Trade Deadline. Though there were a reported handful of teams interested in acquiring the defensive forward, he ultimately stayed put.detroitsportsnation.com