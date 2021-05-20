Luke Glendening would ‘love’ to remain with Detroit Red Wings

Greiss will patrol the crease for Friday's road contest against Columbus. Greiss has been perfect in his last two appearances, stopping all 66 shots he's faced against Tampa Bay and Columbus. Despite allowing just three goals on 71 shots in three appearances against the Blue Jackets this season, the 35-year-old is still searching for his first win over them. He's 7-15-8 with a .911 save percentage and 2.73 GAA in 33 games this season. Greiss will look to stay hot against one of the league's lowest-scoring offenses.