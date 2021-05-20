newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Luke Glendening would ‘love’ to remain with Detroit Red Wings

By Michael Whitaker
Posted by 
detsportsnation
detsportsnation
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Glendening is no stranger to seeing his name come up as a possibility to don a different jersey than the one he’s worn his entire NHL career. After all, he’s been the subject of trade rumors and speculation for the past several seasons, and perhaps none more so than this most recent NHL Trade Deadline. Though there were a reported handful of teams interested in acquiring the defensive forward, he ultimately stayed put.

detroitsportsnation.com
detsportsnation

detsportsnation

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Glendening
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Special Day#Grand Rapids#Nhl Trade Deadline#Love#Trade Rumors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Hockey League
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLMLive.com

Steve Yzerman taking measured approach with Jeff Blashill decision

Two teams moved quickly to part with coaches on Sunday, less than 24 hours after their season ended. Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is taking a more measured approach in deciding whether to retain Jeff Blashill. Yzerman indicated on April 12 that he and Blashill would “sit down...
NHLCBS Sports

Red Wings' Adam Erne: Out Friday

Erne (undisclosed) will not be in Friday's lineup against Columbus. It's unclear if Erne is injured or simply getting a night off with the end of the regular season approaching. The 26-year-old has 20 points in 45 games this season. He'll be questionable for Saturday's season finale against the Blue Jackets.
NHLsunny95.com

Red Wings 5, CBJ 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Thomas Greiss made 22 saves and the Detroit Reds Wings rallied with three goals in the second period to beat the Blue Jackets 5-2. Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist, and Joe Veleno and Danny DeKeyser also scored in the second period for the Red Wings.
NHLCBS Sports

Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Up to active roster

Brome has been promoted to Detroit's active roster ahead of Friday's clash with Columbus. Although Brome has been promoted to the Red Wings' active roster, he isn't expected to be in the lineup for Friday's matchup with the Blue Jackets. The 26-year-old winger hasn't cracked Detroit's lineup since March 9.
NHLCBS Sports

Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Scores in second straight

DeKeyser scored a goal on his only shot and added a pair of blocks Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus. DeKeyser stepped into a slap shot from the top of the left circle to give Detroit a 2-1 lead at 11:55 of the second period. It was the second straight game with a goal for DeKeyser, who now has four on the year. The 31-year-old has 12 points in 47 contests on the year.
NHLCBS Sports

Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Guarding cage Friday

Greiss will patrol the crease for Friday's road contest against Columbus. Greiss has been perfect in his last two appearances, stopping all 66 shots he's faced against Tampa Bay and Columbus. Despite allowing just three goals on 71 shots in three appearances against the Blue Jackets this season, the 35-year-old is still searching for his first win over them. He's 7-15-8 with a .911 save percentage and 2.73 GAA in 33 games this season. Greiss will look to stay hot against one of the league's lowest-scoring offenses.
NHLprohockeynews.com

Red Wings rally past Columbus

In Columbus, the Blue Jackets held a 2-0 lead over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Friday night and then sat back watched the Wings score five unanswered goals in 5-2 decision. Gavin Bayreuther struck in the first period, and Nathan Gerbe scored at 7:20 of the middle frame for...
NHLGrand Haven Tribune

Red Wings approach final weekend of season with gratitude

A most unusual season comes to an end this weekend for the Detroit Red Wings, who cap off a pandemic-shortened slate with a competition for the seventh and eighth spots in the Central Division. It’ll be a patchwork lineup that faces the Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday and...
NHLtonyspicks.com

Detroit Red Wings vs Columbus Blue Jackets 5/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Detroit Red Wings vs Columbus Blue Jackets 5/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Colorado Avalanche will have their second match with the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10:00 PM EDT. At “The Motor City”, The Detroit Red Wings won the first meeting with the Blue Jackets and ended with a score of 5-2. Joe Veleno scored the first point in the 2nd period of the game. Vladislav Namestnikov shot the winning point in the 3rd period. Detroit ranks 7th in the Central Division standings with a record of 19-27-9.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: Checking in on the 2019-20 Core

In 2019, the Detroit Red Wings seemed to have found their core. Although the team was terrible, the trio of Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha provided some hope for the future, each averaging over .68 points per game (Bertuzzi .68, Larkin .75 and Mantha .88). However, the core had some major alterations this year.
NHLCBS Sports

Red Wings' Adam Erne: Back in for finale

Erne (undisclosed) is in NHL.com's projected lineup for Saturday's game against Columbus. Erne sat out Friday but will get back out there for Detroit's season finale one day later. He's expected to center the third line between Evgeny Svechnikov (COVID-19 protocols) and Sam Gagner.
NHLCBS Sports

Red Wings' Marc Staal: Provides decent return for Wings

Staal finished his first campaign with Detroit, having produced three goals, seven assists and a minus-5 rating through 56 games. The stay-at-home defenseman was a natural fit in Detroit; he'd spent his first 13 years with the Rangers but Staal was his typical, well-rounded self in the new environment. A fixture in the top four, Staal also managed 45 blocked shots and 58 hits for the Original Six club. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer after banking $5.7 million annually on a six-year deal from the Blueshirts.
NHLwhtc.com

Red Wings assign little used goalie to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings have reassigned goalie Calvin Pickard to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Detroit wrapped up the season over the weekend, but Grand Rapids still has four games remaining on its schedule. Pickard notched a 2-1-and-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average...
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings Preview: Closing out the Season with Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 27: Jakub Vrana #15 of the Detroit Red Wings has his shot blocked by Elvis Merzlikins #90 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the shootout at Nationwide Arena on April 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus defeated Detroit 1-0 in the shootout. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
NHLchatsports.com

#MustSeeJV: Red Wings 5 - Blue Jackets 2

Our second to last Mickey Redmond flannel of the season. Ken Daniels said “this whole season has been a dog’s breakfast” as Jack Daniels (the dog) makes his Light the Lamp pick. Cherish these moments, gang. Starting lineup! Erne is out and Brome is back in for his first Wings...
NHLYardbarker

Best NHL Team of All-Time Brackets: 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings

Anybody that played Franchise/Be A GM mode in the popular EA Sports NHL series in the mid-2000’s will remember how easy it was to trade your way to an absolutely stacked roster. There was no salary cap, so the player could load up on talent so that they had guys like Brett Hull skating on their third line. Well, in the summer of 2001, real life Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland plugged in his controller and went to work.