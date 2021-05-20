'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor on Returning for Season 2 and What to Expect as the Show's Focus Shifts

The fifth episode of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4 further explores June and Janine’s friendship as they both make critical decisions for themselves. June realizes that Chicago is not what she had thought it would be, and her judgment may have put Janine at risk again. Amidst the chaos, she comes across a friend unexpectedly. You can read more about the latest episode in the recap section, so you are better prepared for what is coming next. Here is all the information you need about the episode 6!