ExclusiveJennifer Lopez’s Mom Is ‘Hoping’ She and Ben Affleck Get Married: She’s ‘Always Loved’ Him

Second time’s a charm? Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is “hoping” her daughter and Ben Affleck get married, an insider exclusively tells In Touch nearly two decades after the former power couple called it quits.

“Ben even talked to Jen’s mom, Guadalupe, who’s always loved Ben, and she made him promise that he wouldn’t break her daughter’s heart again,” says the source. Guadalupe has her fingers crossed that “this time, they make it down the aisle.”

The former Gigli costars, who first met on the set of the film in 2001, got engaged in 2002 and postponed their nuptials in 2003 before officially parting ways in 2004.

Bennifer’s split came after the Argo actor, 48, appeared in her iconic “Jenny From the Block” music video, which she reminisced about in mid-May amid their rumored on-again romance.

“All of my albums are very special to me, but This Is Me … Then is my favorite album I’ve ever done … so far!” J. Lo, 51, shared on Instagram, which fans pointed out also features her loving track titled “Dear Ben” inspired by the Oscar winner.

After their breakup, Ben later wed Jennifer Garner and they welcomed three kids: Seraphina, Violet and Samuel, before splitting in 2015 and finalizing their divorce in 2018. J. Lo moved on to Marc Anthony and welcomed twins Max and Emme before they called it quits in 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2014.

The Deep Water star’s latest ex was his costar Ana de Armas, whom he split from in January, In Touch confirmed. As for J. Lo, she was last with ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

J. Lo and Ben reignited romance rumors in April when he was photographed visiting her Los Angeles-based home. They have since ventured off for a week-long getaway to Big Sky, Montana, where they spent time at a luxury ski resort.

The pair’s recent outings came shortly after the “Waiting for Tonight” songstress and former MLB star confirmed they were breaking up and no longer getting married in a joint statement on April 15. Jennifer and A-Rod said they were “better as friends” and would continue to collaborate on business projects.