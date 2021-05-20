newsbreak-logo
FSF Statement on Appeals Court Ruling in New York Wind Farm Case

savingseafood.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fisheries Survival Fund is disappointed in the decision issued today by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. However, we will continue to work with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and all federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as wind energy farm developers, to ensure that these new uses of our coastal waters are created in such a way that they do not devastate existing uses, which in this case is one of the most important scallop grounds on the East Coast.

