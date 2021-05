As he and others pointed out, there is no lack of entrepreneurial zeal, ideas or dedication among populations of color, but the well-documented wealth gap hinders the ability of these entrepreneurs to significantly grow their businesses. That gap is driven in large part by homeownership trends and policies over generations that have made homeownership more difficult and less common for people of color. Since 98 percent of small business capital is in the form of loans backed by home value or personal wealth, it follows that the wealth gap is mirrored in the capital gap. And it is aggravated by other lingering forms of individual and institutional discrimination.