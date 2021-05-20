Fire departments converge on Cuyahoga County Airport for aircraft accident training
Firefighters must train for various scenarios and for departments situated near an airport that means training for an airplane crash. "At Cuyahoga County Airport, there was a crash about five years ago where four college students died," said Paul Mannion, a flight instructor and a retired firefighter and paramedic from the Mentor Fire Department. "It was very tragic and the fire departments we are working with this week are the same fire departments that responded to that crash."www.morningjournal.com