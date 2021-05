Isaac Carey, Nicholas Purschke and Ryan Wolak celebrated earning the rank of Eagle Scout at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor at Christ Prince of Peace on April 24. The three friends have been in scouting together for nearly 10 years and have worked their way through the ranks, achieving the highest rank of Eagle Scout last year at age 15. Due to the pandemic, they had to put off celebrating their Court of Honor until this spring. All three are also members of the Order of the Arrow, a National Honor Society for the Boy Scouts of America. Each scout chose to complete their Eagle projects for organizations that have meant something special to them personally. Each Eagle project also involved the help of several scouts and parents of Troop 630.