Demolition of the former U.S. Army Reserve Center is nearly complete with construction of the new Fayette County Prison slated to begin this month. “We’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes, from acquiring the property, to working with the architects and engineers to come up with a viable plan that meets the needs of inmates and staff, all while staying within our budget for the project,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr. “Demolition is the first phase that will really be a visible sign to the public of the project moving forward, and it’s an exciting step to finally see something tangible happening at the site.”