Twins' Tyler Duffey: Agrees to two-game suspension
Duffey has agreed to serve a two-game suspension for intentionally throwing at the White Sox's Yermin Mercedes on Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Duffey pitched in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Angels while appealing his initial three-game ban. He allowed three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one in one inning. He'll begin serving his reduced suspension in Thursday's nightcap and will be unavailable to pitch Friday.www.cbssports.com