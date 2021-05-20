newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs' Ian Happ: Homers twice in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Happ went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI during Thursday's win over the Nationals. Thanks to a recent resurgence, Happ moved his way up in the lineup to the cleanup spot and made it count, hammering out a pair of long balls to bring his season total to six. The outfielder gave Chicago the lead for good with a two-run shot in the third inning. He then led off the fifth frame with second homer of the day. Happ now has four home runs across six games since coming off the injured list following a collision with teammate Nico Hoerner. After a slow start to the season, Happ is slowly raising his slash line to .206/.320/.402.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Homer
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Injured List#Chicago#The Long Way Home#Teammate Nico Hoerner#Lead#Slow Start#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs’ Ian Happ goes on 10-day injured list after painful pregame workout

The Cubs are done giving outfielder Ian Happ the runaround — literally. Five days after bruising his ribs in a nasty collision with second baseman Nico Hoerner in Cincinnati, Happ was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 4. He took batting practice and did some running in the field before the opener of a three-game series against the Pirates at Wrigley Field, but there was too much pain — especially when running — not to take a pause.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs roster moves: Ian Happ to IL, Kyle Ryan DFA

Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner were in a collision last Sunday in Cincinnati. Happ left the game, but Hoerner didn't seem seriously injured. Hoerner hit the IL shortly after, and Happ had indicated he hoped to play this weekend. Now, that won't happen. Today, the Cubs placed outfielder Ian Happ...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Still out Friday

Happ (ribs) is out of the lineup Friday against the Pirates. It's the third straight absence for the 26-year-old after suffering the rib injury on a collision with teammate Nico Hoerner (forearm) during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. Happ was reportedly available off the bench Wednesday and figures to available again Friday. Kris Bryant will shift to center field while Matt Duffy starts at third base.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Unlikely to return Friday

Happ (ribs) is unlikely to be reinstated from the injured list Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Happ has been on the 10-day injured list since May 4, so Friday marked the first day that he'd be eligible to return. However, manager David Ross said that Happ is "a tick behind" in his recovery process, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. It's not yet clear when the 26-year-old will be able to return to action.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ 'good' after being activated from IL

The Chicago Cubs activated outfielder Ian Happ from the injured list after he missed time due to bruised ribs. "They're good," Happ said Saturday morning. "I feel great. It's not like anything I've ever had before. Working out the last three to four days, being able to throw, hit, run and do everything it takes to play in a major league baseball game."
MLBnumberfire.com

Ian Happ starting on Saturday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Happ is getting the nod in center field while batting sixth in the order against Tigers starter Jose Urena. Our models project Happ for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cubs place OF Ian Happ on 10-day IL

The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Ian Happ (left rib contusion) on the 10-day injured list before Friday's game at Wrigley Field against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Happ and infielder Nico Hoerner collided during the eighth inning on Sunday in the Cubs' loss at Cincinnati, with Hoerner placed on the IL later that day with a left forearm strain.
MLBontapsportsnet.com

Cubs Send Ian Happ to 10-Day IL, Make Other Roster Moves

Ahead of the Cubs’ series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Chicago Cubs have placed outfielder Ian Happ on the 10-day IL. Per the official Cubs release, Happ is out with a left rib contusion. The contusion is likely a result of his collision with Nico Hoerner in the Cubs’ series finale with the Reds last Sunday.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Observations: Kyle Hendricks Pitches Deep, Ian Happ Is Back

Observations: Hendricks pitches deep, Happ’s bat is back originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs beat the Tigers 5-1 Sunday, winning a road series for the first time this season. Here are 10 observations from the game:. Cubs outfielder Ian Happ showed his bat was back. Happ returned from...
MLBthesportsbank.net

Cubs Injury/Fitness Updates: Bryant, Baez, Arrieta, Hoerner, Happ

It’s the Chicago Cubs at the Cleveland Indians, on a Wednesday, just like one specific game in the annals of baseball history that you might have once heard about. The Cubs have a long list of injury and fitness concerns for this game, but there is some good news, to go along with the bad.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cubs place Happ on IL, promote Martini

Ian Happ went on the 10-day injured list with a left rib contusion, retroactive to Tuesday, before the Cubs faced Pittsburgh Friday. Prairie Ridge High School grad Nick Martini was brought up from Iowa as a replacement. Happ tried to make a quicker return from Sunday's outfield collision with Nico...
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

DETROIT — Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1 on Sunday. Hendricks (3-4) allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. “When I threw my last bullpen a couple days ago, everything...
Baseballcubsinsider.com

Watch: Ian Happ Hits Solo Homer in Detroit

Ian Happ made his return to the Cubs lineup this weekend, and he’s having himself a day at the plate on Sunday. Already having two hits on the day, Happ added his third home run of the season in the sixth inning. The blast upped the Cubs lead over the Tigers to 5-0 in Sunday’s finale.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Hope Ian Happ ‘Getting Really Close' to Return From IL

Banged-up Cubs eye quick return from IL for Happ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two key Cubs returned from the injured list Friday, and they hope another soon follows. Outfielder Ian Happ, sidelined with rib bruising, will run through a series of pregame activities Friday, manager David Ross said....
MLBchatsports.com

Will the real Ian Happ please stand up?

On May 2 Ian Happ was 3-for-5 with a double and a home run when a scary outfield collision with Nico Hoerner resulted in him being carted off the field. He was subsequently placed on the injured list and while it looked like he might be reactivated for Friday’s game against the Cubs game against the Tigers, Tim Stebbins reported yesterday that Happ’s recovery is taking a bit longer than expected.
MLBawesemo.com

MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/16/21

The Sunday MLB DFS slate is dropping into already-chaotic fantasy sports afternoons with a 10-game main slate starting up at 1:05 p.m. ET. The slate is looking ripe for explosive production from the bats, many of the starters are third and fourth options on their teams and the weather is warming across the country. Numbers are steadily climbing in the power index, and some of the Vegas game totals are up, we could have a solid bonanza of MLB DFS scoring today. Getting to the right pitching will be a tougher trick to turn, there are a few middling options in strong spots and a few very good pitchers with tough matchups on the board. Getting through all of it while keeping an eye on the chaos in other sports today is going to be a fun juggle throughout the morning.