Canadiens' Phillip Danault: All clear Thursday

The Canadiens were no match for the Maple Leafs last night, try as they may, the roster pieced together by Dominique Ducharme with the players left available to him, could just not keep it up. It showed quickly when they were exposed on the power play, a Leafs flawless passing play left 3 of their players in position to score Toronto's first goal. 7 minutes later, Matthews showed great hand-eye coordination to steal the puck from Nick Suzuki in mid-air in front of the net and swiftly put it past Allen. Long story short, the North division leaders won 4-1 and officially booked their ticket for the playoffs.