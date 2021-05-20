Canadiens' Phillip Danault: All clear Thursday

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDanault (concussion) is expected to suit up in Thursday's Game 1 matchup versus Toronto, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports. Danault missed the final three games of the regular season with a concussion, but after practicing in full Sunday, he was finally cleared to return to the lineup. The 28-year-old had a decent season in 2021, recording five goals and 24 points across 53 games. Look for Danault to return to his normal duties as the team's top-line center for Thursday's contest.

