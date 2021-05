The Sunday afternoon main slate has been cut to a still robust 10-game affair, after the Cleveland vs Cincinnati game was postponed early in the morning. Still, among the 10 games we have numerous spots to go for both arms and bats, most of the day’s best pitchers are on the slate, as are a few less than stellar options that we can attack with stacks. The public ownership distributions are fairly concentrated in a few key spots, making flexible construction a paramount concern both in selecting stacks and the players within them. The best resource for determining our stack-plus-pitcher combinations for MLB DFS lineup picks on DraftKings and FanDuel today is going to be the Top Stacks Tool.