Happy Wednesday, RotoBallers! It's hump day, it's Cinco de Mayo, and it's another beautiful day of MLB DFS. Wind could play a huge factor in some games today, so be on the lookout for any updates before locking in those lineups. Washington, Philadelphia, and Kansas City are all projected to have 10 miles per hour winds blowing around their ballparks tonight. Meanwhile, Boston is already looking at a 60 percent chance of rain. It would be a shame if the weather canceled the tilt because Martin Perez ($6,600) is in a nice strikeout spot against the Tigers.