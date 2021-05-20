Special Weather Statement issued for Kidder, Stutsman by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kidder; Stutsman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL KIDDER AND SOUTHWESTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 605 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Medina, moving north at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Medina, Crystal Springs and Chase Lake. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov