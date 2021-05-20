newsbreak-logo
Holly Willougbhy 'angry' after being used to promote cryptocurrency scam

By James Brinsford
Daily Mirror
 1 day ago

Holly Willoughby is reportedly "angry" that she has been used to help promote a cryptocurrency scam.

The 40-year-old This Morning presenter has allegedly told friends that she is upset that she has been associated with the scam.

Two bogus websites have used photos of the popular daytime TV host and have attributed fake quotes to Holly, which have implied that she invested in the scheme, whilst live on air.

The scam, which is titled Brexit Millionaire, claims that those who invest can trade in Bitcoin markets, with huge profits on offer to those who take the gamble.

Holly Willoughby is reportedly angry at being linked with online scams

A source told The Sun : "Holly has nothing to do with this scurrilous scheme. She was angry about it. It all looks completely convincing.”

The photos used come from an interview with Britain’s youngest self-made millionaire, Akshay Phillips, who is also not involved with the online con.

One of the fake quotes used, which is attributed to the This Morning presenter states: "I’ve heard about many bitcoin success stories over the past few years but it was always too complicated for me to understand.”

In the advert, it falsely claims that Holly invested £250 and made a £60 profit on that amount.

Quotes attributed to Holly were used in the fake adverts

There have been a slew of online scams using celebrities to falsely claim that they have endorsed their schemes.

This culminated in Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis, 49, suing Facebook after a number of scams used his name and company as endorsements.

In 2018, he took the social media giants to court over the fraudulent adverts and he settled a year later after Facebook agreed to donate £3million to an online anti-scam charity.

Since then, Facebook has also added a new button to report scam ads on its site.

