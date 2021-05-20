'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17 Episode 14: How will Jo react to Jackson's plan of moving to Boston with April?

Dr Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) is beautiful, brilliant and funny, but boy does she have bad luck when it comes to love interests leaving abruptly on 'Grey's Anatomy'. First, it was Jo's husband Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), who left in one of the most incomplete exits the show has ever had to reunite with Izzie Stevens ( Katherine Heigl). At least with Karev's departure, Jo had plenty of sympathy coming her way. However, with Dr Jackson Avery's (Jesse Williams) departure to Boston, fans seemed to have forgotten that she and Jackson were even an item, a casual one at that, but still.