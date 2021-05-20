newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Weddings face more upheaval as Boris Johnson 'set to delay rules on guests'

By Dave Burke
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416wjO_0a6DyBVc00
Couples may have to wait a little longer before they can have unlimited guests at their wedding, it is reported (Image: Getty Images)

Wedding plans are set to be thrown into disarray yet again this summer, it is claimed - amid fears they will not return to normal on June 21.

Boris Johnson has said he will give 28 days' notice on changes for rules around weddings, in order to give couples times to have their banns read out.

This means an announcement would have to be made on Monday, but The Telegraph reports this is "very unlikely" to happen because of concerns around the Indian variant.

Banns are a tradition in churches which see the names of engaged couples read on three successive Sundays - so anyone who knows of legal impediments to the marriage can speak up.

Hospitality industry bosses warn that any further delay could cause "uncertainty "panic".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVf80_0a6DyBVc00
Boris Johnson has said he will give 28 notice of any changes to wedding rules (Image: PA)

At the moment a maximum of 30 people are allowed to attend weddings, although it is hoped this restriction can be lifted next month.

The PM has previously said: "It is very important that, for the purposes of the banns, we will be making an announcement within 28 days of June 21."

Chris Naylor, of the UK Weddings Taskforce, warned that any more delays "will create uncertainty and a bit of panic".

He continued: "Couples think they are going to find out on Monday and have planned for that."

Kate Nicholls, chief executive, of UKHospitality, said that couples with weddings booked from June 21 were waiting anxiously, adding: "You have to make a decision about whether to press ahead or not."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwoXZ_0a6DyBVc00
Currently only 30 people are allowed at weddings (Image: Getty Images/Cultura RF)

More than 3,400 cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the UK - an increase of 15% in just one day.

Yesterday, Matt Hancock said the figure stood at 2,967.

A total of 3,424 cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus B1.617.2 have now been confirmed in the UK, Public Health England said.

At a Downing Street briefing last night, the Health Secretary said: "This is on all of us again. We are masters of our fate.

"By taking the test in one of these areas (where there is surge testing), by coming forward and getting vaccinated, by behaving with caution - and we all know the things we need to do, especially outside is safer than inside, wearing masks - we can get this under control.

"But, again, it is something for us to do as a community, and in particular in the areas where we are seeing a faster rise."

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

351K+
Followers
68K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weddings#Uk#Indian#The Uk Weddings Taskforce#Public Health England#Health#The Telegraph#Wedding Plans#Couples Times#Engaged Couples#Uncertainty#Disarray#Churches#Legal Impediments#Panic#Caution#Surge Testing#Face#Normal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Relationships
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

England still on course for 21 June unlocking despite India variant concerns, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has said he does not believe that current surges in infections from variants of the Covid-19 virus will delay the end of lockdown on 21 June.Further restrictions to social and economic life are due to be relaxed on Monday, with the majority of curbs lifted altogether in June, allowing the public to gather inside with no limits for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.But there are concerns over the rise in infections with the so-called Indian variant of coronavirus, particularly in the Greater Manchester area.Speaking during a visit to a school in County Durham,...
U.K.BBC

Boris Johnson warns not to 'throw caution to the wind'

The government is updating guidance in England on personal contact, such as hugging, from next Monday. Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, PM Boris Johnson said that "this does not mean we should throw caution to the wind", and hugging is still a main way that the virus can spread.
WorldThe Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out local lockdowns while ‘anxious’ about Indian variant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is “ruling nothing out” when asked if local lockdowns were likely to stop the spread of the so-called Indian variant of the coronavirus. Mr Johnson said there would be meetings later on Thursday to discuss the issue, admitting that he was “anxious” about the spread of the variant. Speaking during a visit to a school in County Durham, he said that he can see “nothing that dissuades me” from further lifting lockdown restrictions on Monday, and ending the majority of measures on 21 June.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson facing court judgement over unpaid debt

Boris Johnson is facing a court judgement over an unpaid debt of £535, it has been revealed.Listings of county court judgements for last October include a finding against “Boris Johnson, 10 Downing Street”.The record, uncovered by Private Eye magazine and seen by The Independent, showed that the debt is still “unsatisfied” more than six months later.No details of the nature of the unpaid debt or the identity of the creditor were revealed.But it is normally the case that wrangles over unpaid debts do not reach the county court until considerable effort has been made to secure payment.The debt was incurred...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson to push ahead with controversial planning reforms in bid for more Tory homeowners

Boris Johnson is to push ahead with controversial planning reforms in a new bill to be unveiled in tomorrow's Queen's speech. Cabinet ministers believe that home ownership in the north and midlands is driving Tory gains in the regions seen at local elections last week, The Times newspaper reports. Under plans previously consulted on by the government it would become harder for existing residents to block new homes – with some areas marked as fit for development by default.But the PM faces a fight with Tory councils and MPs, some of whom believe the plans will benefit developers while doing...
Presidential Electionkentlive.news

Boris Johnson hails early local election results

Boris Johnson has described the early local election results as “very encouraging”. The Prime Minister said the Conservative Party's success in council elections was because the Government has been focusing on “our priorities, the people’s priorities, and bouncing back from the pandemic as much as we can.”. It comes after...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Boris Johnson to write letters of apology to Ballymurphy families

Boris Johnson is to write letters of apology to the families of 10 people killed during a British army operation in Ballymurphy in 1971 after his initial attempt to apologise backfired and angered them. The Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis, made a public apology on behalf of the UK government...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM accused of ‘abusing office’ over holiday, as Burnham says Labour ‘too cautious’

Labour’s Angela Rayner has told Boris Johnson to stop using his office for private gain, following the revelation he is under investigation for a £15,000 Christmas trip he took to the Caribbean back in 2019. A list of MPs being probed by Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, was released today and it shows she is looking into the mystery of who funded Mr Johnson’s vacation to Mustique. The PM claimed at the time the trip was paid for by David Ross, a Tory party donor, who owns a property on the island, but Mr Ross has since denied...
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Covid inquiry will be held within a year, says Boris Johnson

A public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic will be held within a year, Boris Johnson has signalled for the first time. The Prime Minister told MPs the review would get under way “within this session” – suggesting it would be in the next 12 months. While Mr...
Celebritiesprima.co.uk

How many children does Boris Johnson have?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds welcomed their first child together - Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson - on April 29th last year. Wilfred became the PM's sixth child and third son, with Boris having had his first child with ex-wife Marina Wheeler in 1993, a daughter named Lara Lettice.
U.K.BBC

Boris Johnson facing probe over funding of 2019 holiday

Boris Johnson is being investigated by the MPs' standards watchdog over the funding of his Caribbean holiday in late 2019. Commons standards commissioner Kathryn Stone has confirmed she is looking into whether the PM correctly declared how the trip was paid for. Mr Johnson has previously declared he received accommodation...