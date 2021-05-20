Weddings face more upheaval as Boris Johnson 'set to delay rules on guests'

Couples may have to wait a little longer before they can have unlimited guests at their wedding, it is reported (Image: Getty Images)

Wedding plans are set to be thrown into disarray yet again this summer, it is claimed - amid fears they will not return to normal on June 21.

Boris Johnson has said he will give 28 days' notice on changes for rules around weddings, in order to give couples times to have their banns read out.

This means an announcement would have to be made on Monday, but The Telegraph reports this is "very unlikely" to happen because of concerns around the Indian variant.

Banns are a tradition in churches which see the names of engaged couples read on three successive Sundays - so anyone who knows of legal impediments to the marriage can speak up.

Hospitality industry bosses warn that any further delay could cause "uncertainty "panic".

Boris Johnson has said he will give 28 notice of any changes to wedding rules (Image: PA)

At the moment a maximum of 30 people are allowed to attend weddings, although it is hoped this restriction can be lifted next month.

The PM has previously said: "It is very important that, for the purposes of the banns, we will be making an announcement within 28 days of June 21."

Chris Naylor, of the UK Weddings Taskforce, warned that any more delays "will create uncertainty and a bit of panic".

He continued: "Couples think they are going to find out on Monday and have planned for that."

Kate Nicholls, chief executive, of UKHospitality, said that couples with weddings booked from June 21 were waiting anxiously, adding: "You have to make a decision about whether to press ahead or not."

Currently only 30 people are allowed at weddings (Image: Getty Images/Cultura RF)

More than 3,400 cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the UK - an increase of 15% in just one day.

Yesterday, Matt Hancock said the figure stood at 2,967.

A total of 3,424 cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus B1.617.2 have now been confirmed in the UK, Public Health England said.

At a Downing Street briefing last night, the Health Secretary said: "This is on all of us again. We are masters of our fate.

"By taking the test in one of these areas (where there is surge testing), by coming forward and getting vaccinated, by behaving with caution - and we all know the things we need to do, especially outside is safer than inside, wearing masks - we can get this under control.

"But, again, it is something for us to do as a community, and in particular in the areas where we are seeing a faster rise."