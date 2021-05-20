Ramona Calendar of Events

Memorial Day is just a few days away! This Saturday, May 22, the flags will be placed at all the veteran grave sites in the Boothbay peninsula. Chris Armstead, our Americanism Officer for the Post, is coordinating this effort and has contracted the person responsible for each of the cemeteries. The Hall will be open at 7:30 a.m. on the 22nd for the flags to be picked up. Flags will be placed at Evergreen Cemetery starting at 9 a.m. As a reminder, if you know of a veteran grave that doesn't have a Legion flag holder, let Chris know by calling 633-4487.