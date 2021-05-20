Ramona Calendar of Events

This rural town, along the route of the Central Pacific Railroad (the western portion of the first transcontinental railroad) and now an Amtrak stop, is tiny but charming, with a historic downtown. The restored Colfax Passenger Depot houses the city’s Heritage Museum and the chamber of commerce. The Main Street strip includes the Colfax Farm & Country Store—always good for local creations such as honey, soaps, wind chimes, jewelry and supplies for animals large and small (from hay bales to cat toys). Lumenaris Crafts and Games sells puzzles, models, felting kits and, yes, games. At Grandma C’s Kitchen, grab a peanut butter cup brownie. The pizza at Main Street Pizza/Basement Wines features house-made dough and sauce; the place pours an extensive selection of local craft beer, hard ciders and wine, too.