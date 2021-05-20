newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ramona Calendar of Events

sandiegouniontribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTake Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), Weigh-in from 8:30 to 9 a.m., meeting from 9 to 10 a.m., Grace Community Church, 1234 Barger Place. Walk-ins welcome. 760-789-3215. Ramona American Graffiti Cruise Night, 6:30 p.m. to sunset, Main Street in Ramona. Vehicles of all types are welcome to cruise Main Street for a Ramona Senior Center fundraiser.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Grace Community Church#Africa#Main Street#Free Parking#Street Parking#Staples#Calvary Chapel Ramona#Spring Craft Fair#Ramona Sentinel#Zoom#Palomar College#Forus#Lcap#Ramona Branch Library#Albertsons#Door Free Dinner#Breakfast Meeting#Weigh In#Vintage Vibe Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Waynetown, INJournal Review

Waynetown debuts street festival

WAYNETOWN — Waynetown is ready for its first-ever Waynetown Street Festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The event, sponsored by the Waynetown Merchants Association, will take place downtown with more than 70 merchandise vendors and a food court with 10 vendors. Local residents are happy to see something...
Politicsmoorparkreporter.com

City of Moorpark hosts Earth Festival and community yard sale to celebrate Arbor Day

To celebrate Arbor Day, the City of Moorpark hosted the “Moorpark Earth Festival and Community Yard Sale”. The festival consisted of many different booths selling new and used items, along with a variety of Earth-friendly materials. City of Moorpark Event Coordinator Victoria Peterson explained the motivation for conducting this event.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club

No Rotary Club Zoom meetings for the next two weeks. It’s been fun to see you online, but maybe we’ll meet in person again. Spring has sprung and it’s time to meet outside. Join Us Thursday May 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rotary Clubhouse for a spring clean-up evening. Bring your rakes, shovels, clippers and other outside implements of destruction. The Clubhouse grounds are looking winter worn. It’s time to clean it up and visit with fellow Rotarians at the same time. No rain date, so it just can’t rain.
Paskenta, CAPosted by
Paskenta News Alert

Paskenta events coming soon

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. Wine & Flow; 3. Red Bluff 20-30 presents: "His & Hers" Co-Ed cornhole tournament; 4. Corning Chamber of Commerce Mask-erade Installation Dinner; 5. Military & Veteran High Performance Driving Events in Willows, CA.;
Colfax, CASacramento Magazine

Small Towns: Colfax

This rural town, along the route of the Central Pacific Railroad (the western portion of the first transcontinental railroad) and now an Amtrak stop, is tiny but charming, with a historic downtown. The restored Colfax Passenger Depot houses the city’s Heritage Museum and the chamber of commerce. The Main Street strip includes the Colfax Farm & Country Store—always good for local creations such as honey, soaps, wind chimes, jewelry and supplies for animals large and small (from hay bales to cat toys). Lumenaris Crafts and Games sells puzzles, models, felting kits and, yes, games. At Grandma C’s Kitchen, grab a peanut butter cup brownie. The pizza at Main Street Pizza/Basement Wines features house-made dough and sauce; the place pours an extensive selection of local craft beer, hard ciders and wine, too.
Garden City, KSGarden City Telegram

CHURCH EVENTS

The religious communities of southwest Kansas has felt the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others are having services as usual. Garden Valley Church. 1701 N. Third St. Sunday: Worship...
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga events coming soon

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. Art & Wine Show in Cupertino - Featuring Young Inspiring Artists!; 3. Pioneer High 50th Reunion for Class of 1970 and 1971; 4. Small animal chiropractic seminar: Day 2 Chiropractors and Students; 5. MASQUERADE BALL PARTYXXX;
Itawamba County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Crossroads Ranch hosting fundraisers, taking new residents

With their July 30 move in day just on the horizon, the good folks at Crossroads Ranch, an Itawamba County based residential community for high functioning special needs adults, have multiple fundraising events planned for this summer. Organizers are hoping to provide some much needed fun and socializing for the entire community, as well as opportunities to help support the Ranch.
Festivalwxxv25.com

Spring Fest Arts and Crafts Festival

This Saturday get out and shop locally at Mississippi Mercantile Company’s Spring Fest. This fun arts and crafts festival will include gifts, handmade items, furniture, home décor, boutique items, and so much more from inside the Mississippi Mercantile Company. Thirty additional vendors will be outside and offer a wide variety of items such as homemade candles, baked goods, and local honey.
Charitiesdiscovermuscatine.com

Summer Food Service Meal Program

Muscatine Community School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:
Boise, IDboiseschools.org

Summer Meals

Boise, ID -- May 17, 2021 -- Summer meals will be provided to children ages one through 18 at a number of school, park, and library sites without charge. Lunch and breakfast or snacks (depending on location) will be served Monday through Friday beginning June 1st through July 23rd, 2021. For more information, including times and locations, please review the following information.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

American Legion

Memorial Day is just a few days away! This Saturday, May 22, the flags will be placed at all the veteran grave sites in the Boothbay peninsula. Chris Armstead, our Americanism Officer for the Post, is coordinating this effort and has contracted the person responsible for each of the cemeteries. The Hall will be open at 7:30 a.m. on the 22nd for the flags to be picked up. Flags will be placed at Evergreen Cemetery starting at 9 a.m. As a reminder, if you know of a veteran grave that doesn't have a Legion flag holder, let Chris know by calling 633-4487.
Valatie, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Food Pantry

VALATIE — The Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3266 Route 9, Valatie, will be offering boxes of free food from its food pantry once every three months. This year, those dates fall on the following Saturdays May 15, Aug. 21 and Nov. 20. The drive-through food pantry will be open from 2-4 p.m. on those dates and individuals will be served on a first come, first serve basis. For information or if you have any questions, contact the church office at 909-784-4400 or check the church web site at https://www.kinderhooksda.org/
AdvocacyEllwood City Ledger

Cambridge Falls Retirement Community to host Spring Senior Expo

BIG BEAVER – Cambridge Falls Retirement Community is hosting a Spring Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21 at the facility. The event will feature food trucks, giveaways, tours and more, and masks will be required. Event organizers also ask that attendees socially distance. For more information...
Afton, IACreston News Advertiser

Club news

The Afton Federated Garden Club met April 16 at the Afton Community Center for the regular meeting. President Shirley Wallace called the meeting to order at 1:35 p.m. with 13 members repeating the Pledge of Allegiance to our American flag and do the Club Collect. Minutes of the March meeting...
Advocacysoutheastsun.com

Brewer Box volunteers with COVID-19 drive thru vaccination clinic

Brewer Box with Hillcrest Beta Club volunteered Saturday, April 10 at a COVID-19 community drive thru vaccination clinic. Box volunteered his time assisting Troy Regional Medical Center as they administered the first vaccine and again when the second vaccine was administered. Box was presented a Troy Regional Challenge Coin from Troy Regional Medical Center CEO Rick Smith, left, and Elba Mayor Tom Maddox, right, and a certificate of service.
LifestyleThe Suburban Times

U.P. Historical Society Hosts Garden Tours This Weekend

Be sure to make plans to enjoy one of U.P.’s most popular events, the annual Garden Tours sponsored by the U.P. Historical Society. Tours will be held this Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All current state COVID protocols will be observed. Ticket...
MusicPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Nace Brothers to Present Free Concert at Liberty Center

The Nace Brothers will perform a free concert behind the Liberty Center, 111 W. 5th , this Saturday starting at 6 p.m. There will be beer, wine and spirits for purchase. There will also be a food truck on the lot. Please bring your own lawn chair. All proceeds will go to the construction of a permanent stage and concert venue on the site. In case of rain, the concert will be moved inside the theater.