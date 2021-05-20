Phillies RHP Velasquez scratched with numb index finger

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of their three-game series on Friday night from the temporary home of the Blue Jays for 2021, TD Ballpark, in Dunedin, Florida. The Phillies dropped their finale against the Nationals on Thursday, but still won that series and had a four-game sweep of the Brewers last week, with a close series loss to the Braves squeezed in between during last weekend. A strong recent run by the Mets has propelled them just ahead of the Phillies in the NL East race, but Philadelphia still has plenty of confidence in their team going forward over the long haul. For the Jays, they’ve used six straight wins over Braves over the course of the last few weeks to help get their record back over .500, and then had a split against the Athletics and a series loss to the Astros in between. After a slow start to the year, the Jays suddenly find themselves just a game back of the Red Sox in the AL East standings and riding a wave of momentum heading into the weekend.