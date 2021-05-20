Welter says 'politics got in the way' for earlier hearings on COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle Veterans' Home

Republican state Rep. David Welter wishes everyone would have responded as quickly as he and several of his colleagues did to the LaSalle Veterans’ Home tragedy. “Those of us that are here today reacted swiftly when we heard about the outbreak,” Welter said during a recent news conference dedicated to the tragedy. "I, with [Rep. Dan] Swanson [R-Woodhull] and [Rep. David] Frese [R-Red Bud] called for hearings while the outbreak was still going on either in person or virtually to step in and identify how we could help the governor's team act with urgency that this crisis demanded. Crucial weeks went by with no response to the requests for hearings from the House Democrats, who were too busy at the time to decide if they were going to keep Mike Madigan as speaker or not — all while our veterans were suffering. It took until Dec. 8 for the House to hold a hearing, but again politics got in the way.”