Denim is a 2-year-old neutered male who goes home up to date on his vaccines and with his brother Levi - yes, they are bonded and look like twins. They’re good boys who would do great in just about any home. Come meet Denim in the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter (PAWS), 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED.