Business

Fed 'forced' to raise rates this year; stocks to throw tantrum, gold to rise - Todd Horwitz

By David Lin
kitco.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bond market is already signaling a rate hike from the Federal Reserve this year, according to Todd “Bubba” Horwitz of BubbaTrading.com. “I think they’re going to be forced, by the bond market, to raise rates this year. I think that they’re too far over their skis, and they’re basically too clueless as to what is going on in the economy,” Horwitz told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News.

