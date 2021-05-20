Fed 'forced' to raise rates this year; stocks to throw tantrum, gold to rise - Todd Horwitz

Newmont stock (NYSE: NEM) is up 9% in the last one week and currently trades close to $74. The rally was driven by strengthening of the global gold prices. Gold prices had fallen from around $1,950/ounce at the beginning of 2021 to less than $1,700/ounce toward the end of March 2021, due to expectations of a strong dollar, higher interest rates, and faster economic recovery amidst a successful vaccine rollout. But the recent spike in Covid cases in major economies have led to fears of the second wave being worse that the first. This has led to some recent weakness in the dollar, with investors feeling that re-imposition of lockdowns will delay the economic recovery. Also, loose monetary policy across major economies is expected to continue, which would keep interest rates subdued, thus making the yellow metal more attractive. This has led to an uptick in global gold prices, which are up from less than $1,700/ounce in the beginning of April 2021 to $1,875/ounce as on 20th May 2021. Gold prices are up 3% in just the last one week. This has pushed NEM stock up as the company gets 94% of its revenue from the yellow metal. If we look at the performance of the last six months then the stock is up almost 20%.