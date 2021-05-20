newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech announces plans for new baseball team facility

By KCBD Staff
KCBD
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics unveiled plans Thursday for a new $12.5 million baseball team facility at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. As part of the project, Texas Tech will greatly enhance the student-athlete amenities inside the baseball clubhouse, providing the Red Raiders a first-class locker room, a dedicated team lounge and an enlarged indoor training facility. The renovation will double the Red Raiders’ square footage within the clubhouse, giving Texas Tech one of the top team facilities in college baseball.

www.kcbd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Omaha, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tadlock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Baseball Team#Texas College#Center Field#Baseball Coach#The Red Raiders#Texas Tech Baseball#Ttu Baseball#Athletics Kirby Hocutt#Texas Tech#Red Raider Nation#Plans Thursday#Student Athletes#Dan Law Field#Indoor Infield Work#Construction#Elite#Griffin#Office Space#Rip Griffin Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Kansas Statekuathletics.com

⚾ Kansas at Texas Tech Schedule Altered

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas and Texas Tech have agreed to an amended schedule for this weekend’s series in Lubbock, Texas at Rip Griffin Park. The three-game series is schedule to start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. Friday’s game has been moved up from 6:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., while the series finale on Saturday is at noon.
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Longtime Coronado baseball coach Gary Hix retires

Coronado baseball coach Gary Hix was always told he'd know when the right time to walk away would be, and that time is now. Hix will retire at the end of the school year after a career that included stops at Lubbock Christian High, Canyon and Amarillo High. "I had...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Expected thunderstorms Tuesday force TCU baseball to cancel its game vs. Texas State

TCU baseball has seen another midweek game canceled. This time it happened to be what was scheduled as the final regular-season home game. TCU announced on Monday that its game against Texas State scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off due to expected thunderstorms in the Fort Worth area. It’s the third straight midweek game that has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Extra Innings Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The seventh Extra Innings Team of the Week is the Estacado Matadors. In their recent matchups with Seminole, the Matadors beat the Eagles 11-0 in game one, fell in game two 8-3, then sealed the series win on an 8-7 victory in nine innings in game three to advance in the playoffs.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas Football: Finebaum thinks Jimbo is a ‘safer bet’ than Sark

SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge jokes with Paul Finebaum about the rain hitting his bald head at Ayers Hall before the Alabama game Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Ut Bama 08. A big looming debate involves which head coach between the Texas football program and...
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Lubbock, TXttu.edu

Spring Commencement Simultaneously Praises, Displays Resilience, Adaptability

In its first post-COVID-19 graduation ceremonies, Texas Tech begins a return to normalcy. Resilience and adaptability were on full display at Texas Tech University's spring commencement ceremonies over the weekend, not only in the message to the class of 2021, which endured and overcame a global pandemic, but also in the university's determination to take a purposeful step forward in its aftermath.
Lubbock, TXfox34.com

Lubbock businesses booming for graduation weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Businesses are getting a much-needed boost as Texas Tech graduates walk the stage this week - a welcome return to normal after in-person graduations were canceled last year. Buddy Beach, director of operations at Table 82 and Las Brisas, calls Texas Tech’s big weekend Christmas in...
Texas Statettu.edu

Texas Tech Mental Health Initiative Looks to Improve Care Throughout West Texas

Partnerships with providers across the region indicate a bright future to come. Mental Health Month is observed nationwide throughout May. The Texas Tech University Office of Communications & Marketing will pay particular attention this month to the mental health work going on at Texas Tech, both through academic research and community outreach.