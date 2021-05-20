Texas Tech announces plans for new baseball team facility
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics unveiled plans Thursday for a new $12.5 million baseball team facility at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. As part of the project, Texas Tech will greatly enhance the student-athlete amenities inside the baseball clubhouse, providing the Red Raiders a first-class locker room, a dedicated team lounge and an enlarged indoor training facility. The renovation will double the Red Raiders’ square footage within the clubhouse, giving Texas Tech one of the top team facilities in college baseball.www.kcbd.com