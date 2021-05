Even we - car enthusiasts - must acknowledge that EVs are now part of automotive culture. Although there is still a debate around their sustainability or even the point of EVs in general, one aspect we can all agree on is the sound, or more specifically the lack thereof. BMW M has recognized that electrification has taken away an important aspect for the car enthusiast, so they have enlisted the help of legendary composer Hans Zimmer in order to try and create a thrilling futuristic sound for their first EV.