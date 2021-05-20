newsbreak-logo
"Building Bridges for Brianna" breaking stigma, building hope

FOX 43
 1 day ago
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — "I am former law enforcement, so I've seen some things in my day, but it's nothing like seeing your daughter laying there," Matt Dorgan said as he clenched his hands together. Matt's story about his 15-year-old daughter can be hard to hear, however, it's one that's become...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Lancaster, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Lancaster group provides good deeds to those in need

LANCASTER, Pa. — Gina Krouse and Gena Harting felt they had to do something for people struggling physically and mentally as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect millions across the country. The two began with a donation drive to aid the homeless. "We did a donation drive and we had...
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

At 10, York Country Day student an old hand at organizing charity drives

York Country Day student Jameson Shanabrough had an unusual request a few years back for his birthday:. Instead of gifts for himself, he wanted to help others in the community through charity drives. For his 11th birthday in August, Jameson wants his latest drive to be bigger and better than...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

York County happenings: School closed; exhibit on LGBTQ Cuban refugees

Fairview Elementary is closed until Thursday after the West Shore School District recorded rising COVID-19 cases linked to the building. The school closed Saturday after the district's COVID-19 dashboard recorded five cases for the school within 14 days. Students will learn remotely until the building reopens for students Thursday. All other West Shore schools remain open.
York, PAcrimereads.com

A Tale of Witchcraft and Murder in Jazz Age America

It’s an adolescent rite of passage: wait until well after dark, then load up the car with a few friends (and maybe a six-pack or two) and go visit a local haunted spot. Frequently, the spot was the site of a horrific tragedy—or at least it was alleged to be. The term used by anthropologists and folklorists for this activity is “legend tripping,” and it happens all over the country.
York, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Fundraiser for international charity held in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, an international charity that raises money for prostate cancer research, and men’s mental health, is coming to York!. On Sunday, a classic car and motorcycle show was held in York, to raise money for the upcoming ride on May 23. More than...
AnimalsPosted by
FOX 43

How to identify and treat chronic pain with the chicks from Chick2Chick

YORK, Pa. — Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43's Amy Lutz on May 17 to discuss the latest installment of their podcast, Chick2Chick. The chicks spoke with Dana Parish, co-author of "CHRONIC: The Hidden Cause of the Autoimmune Pandemic and How to Get Healthy Again," for this week's episode. The author and chronic pain sufferer, shared a bit about her book which "explores the science behind what makes them (chronic infections) difficult to diagnose and treat, debunks widely held beliefs by doctors and patients alike, and provides solutions that empower sufferers to reclaim their lives," according to Amazon.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Monday update: 87 additional COVID-19 cases in York County

There were 87 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County since Saturday, bringing the total to 45,654 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department. Of those cases, 44 were reported on Monday and 43 were reported on Sunday. There was also one additional death reported on Monday,...
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
York County, PAWGAL

Explore Outdoors: Mill Creek Falls in York County

AIRVILLE, Pa. — As part of our "Explore Outdoors" series, WGAL News 8's Matt Barcaro shows you a breathtaking view not far from the Susquehanna River. Some trails, as beautiful as they are, can be simple sanctuaries of plants, pebbles and a path. But this isn't that trail. Tim Schmidt...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
York, PAwdac.com

Mobile Food Pantry Unveiled In York

YORK – PA First Lady Frances Wolf took part in the unveiling of York County Food Bank’s mobile food pantry. Those in attendance included sponsors, board members, and other community leaders. The York County Food Bank’s mobile pantry initiative comes as the number of Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity in rural counties, including those in York, has risen 25-30 percent from 2019 to 2021. Having a mobile unit will ensure residents in these areas have access to nutritious food, despite the barriers, like transportation and a lack of reliable food resources, that typically keep them from getting the food they need. Jen Brillhart, President and CEO of York County Food Bank, said they look forward to sharing how the new mobile food pantry program will bring good, healthy food to underserved areas in the community.