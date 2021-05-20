Horror Highlights: THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND, URN, THIS WORLD ALONE

THE DEVIL’S CHILD Written & Directed by David Bohórquez is available On Demand & Streaming TODAY May 7th. Check out the trailer:. Having been appointed residential carer to the elderly renown psychic Phillip Hallewell, a young nurse Cherry Holly is driven by her girlfriends Maria and Sara to a rendezvous point far on the outskirts of town. There, she is met by a reserved young man, Dwayne, the Hallewell’s faithful servant who drives Cherry, without stopping late into the night, to the remote Hallewell estate.Reaching the dark, gothic mansion, Cherry is greeted by the cold and enigmatic Naomi Hallewell who leads her upstairs to meet her father. Cherry is taken aback by thesight of the comatose thin old man with opaque eyes and blistered skin. Naomi explains she will be leaving her father entirely in Cherry’s care; bedridden and suffering from a skin condition, he needs regular blood infusions and can withstand only exposure to the dimmest of light. Dwayne will stay with Cherry in the house and can drive into town for anything she needs.