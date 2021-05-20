Horror Highlights: THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND, URN, THIS WORLD ALONE

"Why am I here, Jason?" Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for Open Your Eyes, a new film from Canadian filmmaker Greg A. Sager. This hasn't played at any festivals and drops on VOD at the start of June for those interested. Open Your Eyes is described as "The Shining meets The Dark Half" – the film is a genre-bending blend of thriller, mystery, drama, and horror. In a rush to complete an overdue screenplay, a screenwriter's past explodes into the present and his world begins to unravel… When he meets a neighbor from down the hall, everything begins to spin out of control, and he struggles to hold onto hope. Starring Ry Barrett and Joanna Saul, with Suzy Giannakopoulos. This looks like an intense twist on the challenge of being a writer and the challenge of holding onto your mind as everything becomes stressful. Have a look.