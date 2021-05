There are a lot of similarities between Jackson Morrill and his father, Mike. Both grew up in Baltimore to US Lacrosse Hall-of-Fame fathers. Both are and were stellar attackmen. Both played with a high IQ to outsmart opponents and earn big roles. But one similarity came to fruition only this past season when Jackson made the decision to spend his fifth year of eligibility at Denver to play for coach Bill Tierney, who coached Mike as an assistant coach at Johns Hopkins in the 1980s.