As Americans continue to head back to the movies, sporting events, restaurants and gyms, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the pandemic isn't over yet. In fact, during the United States Senate Committee Hearing entitled An Update from Federal Officials on Efforts to Combat COVID-19 on Tuesday, she warned that the pandemic is more severe than ever. Read on to hear exactly what she had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this special report: I'm a Doctor and Warn You Never Take This Supplement.