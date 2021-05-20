newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Overwatch 2 Reveals First Look at New Torbjorn Design

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard has revealed a ton of new information regarding Overwatch 2, and some of the changes players can expect to see when it releases. Some of the game's heroes will be getting a makeover, including Torbjorn. Blizzard shared a glimpse at the character's updated model on Twitter, and it doesn't deviate too much from his previously established look. There are some slight modifications, including a new pair of goggles, a different chest, and a bit less red in the character's overall design. However, most of the major details remain intact, giving Torbjorn a look that stays true to his classic design.

