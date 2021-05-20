Black Widow: Nearly 70% Of Viewers Plan To Watch In Theaters According To New Survey

According to a survey by Whip Media, Marvel’s Black Widow is the film that audiences are most likely to watch in the theaters over streaming at home. Based on a survey of 1,904 consumers (balanced to reflect US census population gender and age of 13 to 54), Whip Media claims that 68% of respondents "would prefer to watch" Black Widow in the theater over 32% that would rather watch at home. The good news for all those that took this survey is that they'll have the option to do both, Disney and Marvel Studios previously announced the film will launch in theaters and on premier access on Disney+ on the same date.