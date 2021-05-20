newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow: Nearly 70% Of Viewers Plan To Watch In Theaters According To New Survey

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a survey by Whip Media, Marvel’s Black Widow is the film that audiences are most likely to watch in the theaters over streaming at home. Based on a survey of 1,904 consumers (balanced to reflect US census population gender and age of 13 to 54), Whip Media claims that 68% of respondents "would prefer to watch" Black Widow in the theater over 32% that would rather watch at home. The good news for all those that took this survey is that they'll have the option to do both, Disney and Marvel Studios previously announced the film will launch in theaters and on premier access on Disney+ on the same date.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good News#Movies In Theaters#Movie Theaters#Disney Movies#Streaming Movies#Black Widow#Whip Media#The Suicide Squad#Dc#Paramount#Films#Home Viewing#Census#Exclusive#Family Oriented Titles#F9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videospressreality.com

Zack Snyder Praises Netflix For ‘Incredible’ Decision To Put Army Of The Dead In Theaters

Even though Netflix is a streaming giant, they have been collaborating with filmmakers who have based their careers on bringing movies to physical theaters. And as is often the case, Netflix will compromise and allow some of those movies to play theaters in addition to being on the streaming service, though in the past, it usually has been an awards play so that movies like Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman could meet the Academy’s criteria and screen in a theater.
Moviesepicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Star Thinks Marvel Studios Turned Down James Gunn's Idea

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It can't be denied that James Gunn was responsible for turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list outlaws to one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most important teams and with the success the first two films achieved, one would think that the director has free rein over the creative choices for the series. With the expansion of the franchise via Disney+, GOTG has spawned two upcoming spinoff projects — I am Groot and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special but apparently, long before those were announced, Gunn already had ideas for a spinoff movie involving two Guardians.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Is Accomplishing A Big First For Netflix

Streaming entertainment has been a very good host when it comes to Zack Snyder’s 2021 output. With Zack Snyder’s Justice League finding a home at HBO Max, and Army of the Dead finally coming into existence through Netflix, the much talked about director has a lot to celebrate. However, he’s about to help the big red streamer accomplish a very big first, as Army of the Dead is about to become the first Netflix movie to get a wide release in theaters.
MoviesIGN

Black Widow: 6 New Character Posters Revealed

Marvel released six new character posters for Black Widow with the best look yet of the main cast. There's a poster for the villain Taskmaster, as well as Natasha's found "family" played by Florence Pugh, Rachel Wisz, and David Harbour. You can check out the new posters below. Black Widow...
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

What To Watch Today: New Releases Streaming Online And In Theaters

Crime-thriller lovers can enjoy "Above Suspicion" on various platforms. "Monster" is available on Netflix for intense drama fanatics. Even though the world is not seeing a lot of traditional movie releases due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Hollywood will be releasing some new content in theaters as well as on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

New ‘Black Widow’ Character Posters Showcase Taskmaster, The Agent, Red Guardian, & More

The dry spell is almost over, True Believers. Black Widow arrives this July in both theaters and Disney+, making this the first Marvel Studios film we’ve had on the big screen since July 2019!!! Ahead of the anticipated released, Marvel has dropped a series of character posters featuring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, perhaps for the final time, along with the other key players.
Moviesmarvel.com

Brand-New Posters Arrive for 'Black Widow'

You don't know everything about me. — Natasha Romanoff. This July 9, go back to where it all started; to Nat's time before she was an Avenger and got that family with the release of Marvel Studios' Black Widow. In anticipation of the action-packed spy thriller, and first film in...
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Widow Actor Says That Russia Likely Wants Their Own Avengers

Black Widow has been delayed ever since the pandemic caused a global shutdown. The movie is now going to the theaters and Disney+ this summer. This will give the fans to see the origin of Scarlet Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow. The movie will also introduce a variety of her supporting characters. This includes the Red Guardian, played by David Harbour, who is a member of Russia’s Winter Guard.
TV SeriesAndroid Headlines

'Loki' Coming To Disney+ On June 9, New Episodes Every Wednesday

Disney+ has announced that Loki will be coming to the streaming service on June 9. And unlike previous original series, the episodes will debut every Wednesday. Until all six episodes are out. For previous series like The Mandalorian, WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, they all debuted new...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel Fans Have Thoughts About Black Widow’s Taskmaster After New Posters Revealed

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been waiting more than a year now for Black Widow, a film that was originally set to debut last May. While we still have to wait a couple more months to see the film, a collection of brand new character posters were dropped online and since there's nothing else to talk about, fans are making their own fun. Right now, that fun is focused on Taskmaster, who is a character who is as mysterious as he is, awesome, or hilarious, depending on your point-of-view.
MoviesPopSugar

Headed Back to Theaters This Summer? These 28 Movies Will Be Waiting For You

After a long wait, the movie industry is opening back up again, just in time for summer 2021! For most of us, this season will be the first time we have the chance to see a movie on the big screen in over a year, and there are plenty of titles to choose from for that big welcome back. We've got edge-of-your-seat thrillers and horror flicks, big-budget epics, animated family fun, joyous musicals, and more — and it's all ready to give you that big-screen experience you've been missing!
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

Netflix has tons more new comic book movies and TV shows in the works

Netflix has finally released Jupiter's Legacy today, the first adaptation of a comic book by Kick-Ass co-creator Mark Millar since it bought his media empire Millarworld back in 2017. But that's not all the streaming service has in the works from Millarworld – a total of four TV shows are at various stages of production, including a brand-new spy series that Millar says is vastly different from his existing Kingsman comic.
MoviesDeadline

Goldwyn Screenplay Winner ‘Inspector Sun And The Curse Of The Black Widow’ In Production; First Look At New Animated Feature

EXCLUSIVE: The Thinklab Media and Kapers Animation have revealed first images from “Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow”, the animated noir-ish family thriller now in production in Spain for expected completion in Summer 2022. Director is Julio Soto Gúrpide (Deep) with a screenplay by Rocco Pucillo who won the 2013 Samuel Goldwyn Writing Award for it.
MoviesPosted by
94.5 KATS

New ‘Black Widow’ Clip Shows Off a Wild Chase Scene

During the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Marvel showed off a brand-new clip from Black Widow, their long-awaited return to movie theaters and the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The clip is about a straightforward as it gets: Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) in a wild chase, tailed by someone on a motorcycle. Shots are fired, fenders and dented, and car doors are torn completely off their hinges. Supposedly Black Widow has no superpowers, but clearly that’s not quite true; she has the ability to make insurance car premiums go up anywhere she gets behind the wheel.
MoviesComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Released

The first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has finally debuted, giving fans their first look at Tom Hardy's return as Eddie Brock as well as the iconic Spider-Man villain known as Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson. The sequel to Sony's 2018 surprise hit, is set to arrive in theaters in September, despite numerous delays to the studio's other Spider-Man offshoot, Morbius. With Venom: Let There Be Carnage still on track for its opening day, Sony has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming sequel.